Over 2,500 new COVID cases reported in Virginia | Positivity rate in Va. decreases to 8.8%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 2,500 new cases reported Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 869,328 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 1, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 2,552 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,806 deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours, 56 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,898 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 8.8%.

There are a total of 4,561 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 85,435 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,322,871 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 37,238 cases, 1,126 hospitalizations, 504 deaths

Henrico: 32,659 cases, 1,226 hospitalizations, 687 deaths

Richmond: 22,730 cases, 908 hospitalizations, 313 deaths

Hanover: 10,956 cases, 355 hospitalizations, 186 deaths

Petersburg: 5,025 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 101 deaths

Goochland: 1,861 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

