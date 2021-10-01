News to Know for Oct. 1: Petersburg school threat; Prison visit updates; 2nd Street Festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy first day of October! Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!

Sunny, Pleasant Weather

Mainly dry weather lasts through the weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

Overnight Shooting

Richmond police officers are investigating a shooting that left a man with gunshot wounds to the face.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Willow Street near First Avenue around 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

Richmond police investigate a shooting near Willow Street. (WWBT)

There, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the face. His identity has not been released.

The victim was transported to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Petersburg School Threat

Petersburg High School will be closed on Friday for in-person instruction following an alleged threat made on social media.

Petersburg Schools officials immediately alerted police.

Petersburg High School (NBC12)

One of the threats read: “Don’t come to school tomorrow...tired of being bullied.”

Petersburg Police believe it was a false alarm.

Threats In Henrico

Additional school resource officers will be at Varina High School Friday after a threat was posted on social media.

Henrico Police say they received several tips from parents Thursday night about a social media post containing a threat naming Varina High School.

Henrico Police are investigating a social media post containing a threat naming Varina High School. (NBC12)

TikTok Challenges

Amelia County Public Schools is urging parents to talk to their kids about the consequences of TikTok challenges.

One of the recent challenges, which has been banned from TikTok, involves kids vandalizing school property.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. Lori Harper said, “Students may perceive these TikTok challenges as funny or something for which there will be no consequences, when in reality, participation in these challenges may result in permanent school record, retention, expulsion, restitution and a criminal record.”

The school district says they will be in contact with the Amelia County Sheriff’s Department if a student participates in one of these challenges.

In-Person Visits At Prisons

The Virginia Department of Corrections will be resuming in-person family visits between Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.

This comes after nine pilot sites opened for visits on Sept. 1.

File image (Source: WSFA 12 News)

All visitors age 12 and older must test negative for COVID-19 and only inmates who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for in-person visits.

Video visits will continue to be available to unvaccinated inmates.

Slow Mail Deliveries

People across the country could see the pace of their mail delivery slow as early as Friday.

The United States Postal Service is implementing new service standards.

(CNN Newsource)

The changes include cuts to postal office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail.

According to a USPS spokeswoman, most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days. However, there might be increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries.

DMV Walk-In Services

Starting Oct. 5, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles will be offering a hybrid schedule of walk-in service days and scheduled appointments.

Appointments for service will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while walk-in service will be offered only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Hours will vary by location. The DMV will start integrating the walk-in appointments at the direction of the General Assembly.

Customers who schedule an appointment but then decide to walk in should cancel the appointment so it becomes available for others. Walk-in customers should expect wait times.

For the health and safety of customers and employees, lobby chairs will be spaced out and face coverings are strongly encouraged.

2nd Street Festival This Weekend

After holding the festival virtually in 2020, organizers for the 2nd Street Festival have announced the full schedule for the in-person event this year.

In its 33rd year, the long-time festival in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood will be back in person.

2nd Street Festival (NBC12)

The event is free and produced by Venture Richmond Events.

Venture Richmond Events said it is monitoring CDC and VDH guidelines for COVID-19 protocols and ask attendees to follow guidelines.

Final Thought

Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier - Mother Teresa

