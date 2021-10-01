‘It won’t be tolerated’: Petersburg police believe social media threat is false alarm; high school still closed Friday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg High School will be closed on Friday for in-person instruction following an alleged threat made on social media.

Petersburg Schools officials immediately alerted police.

One of the threats read: “Don’t come to school tomorrow...tired of being bullied.”

Petersburg Police believe it was a false alarm.

“A student actually developed a false page, a fake page, and sent that posting to themselves to alarm the school so that they wouldn’t have to go to school,” said Police Chief Col. Travis Christian.

He says officers are seeking a misdemeanor criminal charge against a female student at Petersburg High School.

“You tie up an enormous amount of resources, police resources, school personnel resources. It takes away from the actual educational process of the students, and it takes away from the safety of other areas of the city because we have to pull all of our police resources in because we take this as an immediate, dangerous threat that needs immediate attention.”

As the threats began circulating Thursday, school staff began calling out.

“We want them to feel safe in our surroundings, so we take all of that into consideration,” School Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin said.

She says that’s one of the reasons the school district decided to cancel classes at the high school for Friday. She has thoughts about the person responsible.

“They have to be prosecuted because this cannot continue...They may think it’s a joke. We don’t take it as a joke.”

Police will tell you, they don’t either.

”We have to send a message that it won’t be tolerated here in this community,” Christian said.

