Here are some ‘must-dos’ for families this fall!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s finally starting to feel like fall as the leaves change and the temperatures drop! Pack your plaid, grab your pumpkin spice or apple cider, and check out our “must-dos” for fall.

You can start with apple picking. Carter’s Mountain, Henley’s Orchard and Fruit Hill Orchard are just an hour away.

Don’t miss out on the Virginia State Fair! The state fair runs from Sept. 24-Oct. 3! You can buy tickets ahead of time.

There are also three fall festivals to enjoy. The three fall festivals are:

Dorey Park’s Farmers Market Fall Festival - which features a petting zoo and pumpkin patch.

Hardywood Westcreek Oktoberfest - features adult drinks, in addition to the play zone.

Lewis Ginter Harvest Fest - a two-day event that has live music, food, adult beverages and family-friendly activities

These festivals are all great options for multi-generational family fun- and also outside, which might be easier if you have unvaccinated kids.

Do you like picking pumpkins? This one’s a given, but several pumpkin patches around town also has mazes or play areas, packing in a day of family fun. Older kids may love Liberty Mills Farm in Orange County. It boasts a bragworthy huge corn maze. Teens may also love Ashland Berry Farm.

The West End Mom says the corn maze has elaborate patterns and themes that change each year. The corn maze has three different areas: one with a shorter section, one with scavenger hunts where you look for clues, and a giant one.

For teenagers, they may like Ashland Berry Farm.

“You can take a self-guided tour through the woods with actors and actresses with props and you walk through a morgue and a haunted area where someone comes after you with a chainsaw,” The West End Mom says.

The town of Ashland has haunted tours! King’s Dominion has spooky stuff during the evening, with kid-friendly stuff by day with their Great Pumpkin Fest.

Do you like hiking? Go for a hike on many of the area’s awesome trails! On Oct. 23, you can hike for a good cause by raising money for The Blue Sky Fund, which gets underserved kids outside having fun.

Go to Monticello’s Garden Glow.

Visit a real farm! At Red Barn Farm in Dinwiddie, you can hold all sorts of animals!

Lastly, catch a Friday Night Movie at Tom Leonard’s. Sit on hay bales and drink some hot chocolate outside. The movie is free!

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.