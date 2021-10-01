Henrico Police determine online threat made against Varina High School is ‘non-credible’

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Additional school resource officers will be at Varina High School Friday after a threat was posted on social media.

Henrico Police say they received several tips from parents Thursday night about a social media post containing a threat naming Varina High School.

Tonight, Henrico Police received tips from parents about a social media post containing a threat naming Varina High School. HPD have identified the source of this post and found it to be non-credible. HPD and HCPS have been in constant communication about this incident. pic.twitter.com/pRMruLnWDi — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) October 1, 2021

Police say they found whoever posted it and determined the threat was not credible.

Extra SROs will be on campus as police continue to investigate.

Police are urging parents to talk with their children about the consequences of posting threats online.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.