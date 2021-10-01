Healthcare Pros
Henrico Police determine online threat made against Varina High School is ‘non-credible’

Henrico Police are investigating a social media post containing a threat naming Varina High...
Henrico Police are investigating a social media post containing a threat naming Varina High School.
By Victoria Doss
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Additional school resource officers will be at Varina High School Friday after a threat was posted on social media.

Henrico Police say they received several tips from parents Thursday night about a social media post containing a threat naming Varina High School.

Police say they found whoever posted it and determined the threat was not credible.

Extra SROs will be on campus as police continue to investigate.

Police are urging parents to talk with their children about the consequences of posting threats online.

