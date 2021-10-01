Henrico Education Association: Teachers working past contract hours

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Three weeks into the school year and one group is working to make conditions a bit easier for Henrico County teachers.

The Henrico Education Association (HEA) President said many teachers are feeling burned out.

Even before the 2021-2022 school year started, Henrico County Public School (HCPS) administrators acknowledged this would a challenging year. However, now with shortages across multiple positions, some teachers are left picking up the slack.

“It’s an open secret in the teaching profession that so much of our work is done outside of the actual contract hours that we sign every year,” said HEA President Patrick Miller.

However, Miller said the challenges Henrico Schools faces this year have made things even more difficult.

“The plurality of teachers who are working outside of their contract hours are staying long past dismissal; some over an hour, some nearly two hours because the buses need drivers,” Miller said. “We don’t have drivers for our buses.”

Miller created a survey for teachers to fill out to gather that data on how many hours teachers are spent working outside their contract. The plan is to present it to the county.

Oftentimes, teachers are having to wait until students are picked up before they can continue with the rest of their day.

It is an issue that was even brought up at the school board work session on Sept. 23.

“Given the law and policy we have for planning, are there any strategies that we’ve come up with, or are we considering any additional compensation,” asked Brookland District School Board member Kristi Kinsella.

“We have looked into way we might be able to add some compensation, but at the end of the day I’d like to solve that problem completely,” said HCPS Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell. “One of the things we’re doing is adding more permanent substitutes.”

Hiring more permanent substitutes is something Miller said has been brought up by HCPS before, but he added at this point, there is nothing tangible to it.

“That’s why at a certain point we feel like we should be compensated for the work that we’re doing; this is overtime just like at any other job,” Miller said.

On Thursday evening, HCPS released a statement to NBC12 regarding these issues. Dr. Cashwell saying:

“We recognize the tremendous work done by our teachers during a challenging time when so many aspects of education have had to be re-imagined, and are making some changes to support them. First, going forward, if a teacher is needed to cover a class for which there is no substitute, teachers will be compensated for that coverage. Additionally, while all our schools already have a permanent substitute teacher on staff, we have moved to hire more. These teachers are stationed at the same location each day, to not only fill in when a teacher is absent, but lend additional hands at other times.”

Meanwhile, several school bus driver candidates are currently in training and are anticipated to hit the road in the coming weeks.

Another “Drive the Bus” job fair event is scheduled for Oct. 16 at Hermitage High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

