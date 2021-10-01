Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Governor Northam announces new Virginia Department of Energy

Governor Ralph Northam announced the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is now...
Governor Ralph Northam announced the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is now the Virginia Department of Energy.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is now the Virginia Department of Energy.

The name change was passed by the General Assembly and signed by the Governor in April 2021 - and became official Oct. 1.

The Governor spoke on what the name change means for Virginia.

“Virginia is all-in on clean energy,” said Northam. “We’ve passed one of the most sweeping clean energy laws in the country, and we are transitioning our electric grid to 100 percent renewable energy. These are exciting changes, and they mean new jobs, new investment, cleaner air, and a stronger economy.”

The legislation and reorganization follows the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act - which protects customers with a program that helps reduce electricity bills and bring energy efficiency savings to low-income households.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia
Henrico Police are investigating a domestic-related death on Point Hollow Drive.
Henrico police investigate death of woman found in front yard
A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
Gloria Barba
Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman located
POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each

Latest News

A Richmond man is being honored by Disney as “Disney Magic Maker” for contributions to his...
Richmond resident being honored as “Disney Magic Maker”
Chesterfield County Public Schools will be paying bonuses up to $2,500 to employees in Food and...
Chesterfield schools’ to pay $2,500 bonuses to Food & Nutrition Services employees
Pumpkins
Here are some ‘must-dos’ for families this fall!
Police: Henrico man charged in mother’s murder