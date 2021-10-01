General Registrar: Some Henrico residents may have been sent wrong mail-in ballot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Voter Registration and Elections Office is in the process of contacting voters in western Henrico.

Eight precincts may have been sent inadvertently an absentee mail-in ballot for the incorrect Virginia House of Delegates district.

General Registrar Mark Coakley addressed the matter.

“We regret this error and apologize for any confusion it causes for Henrico voters,” Coakley said. “The Voter Registration and Elections Office is working to contact our voters who have been impacted and to correct this mistake as quickly as possible.”

Some voters in the 56th House District were incorrectly sent a ballot for the 68th House District - potentially affecting 1,409 voters.

Ballots were mailed to voters beginning Sept. 17 through Sept. 30 - 186 had been completed and returned.

Coakley added that an exact number of incorrect ballots that were mailed is not known, and impacted voters will be notified by mail next week and will be sent a sample ballot with the correct Virginia House District.

Precincts whose voters may have received an incorrect ballot are:

301 Causeway, Gayton Baptist Church

305 Nuckols Farm, Nuckols Farm Elementary School

308 Rivers Edge, Rivers Edge Elementary School

309 Sadler, Deep Run High School

310 Shady Grove, Shady Grove Elementary School

311 Short Pump, Short Pump Middle School

316 Colonial Trail, Colonial Trail Elementary School

419 West End, Gayton Elementary School

Sample ballots for the 56th and 68th districts are available here.

