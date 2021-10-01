Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Forecast: Ending the week with more great weather

Seeing more sunshine into the weekend
By Sophia Armata
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly dry weather lasts through the weekend.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs around 80.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and warm. Lows in the low 60s, high in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

COVID-19
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia
A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
Henrico Police are investigating a domestic-related death on Point Hollow Drive.
Henrico police investigate death of woman found in front yard
Gloria Barba
Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman located
A Richmond business owner on the Northside is devastated after finding out a new addition she's...
Richmond leaders say business owner’s parklet project will go forward

Latest News

Forecast: Another picture perfect Autumn day Friday
Forecast: Another picture perfect Autumn day Friday
Forecast: Another picture perfect Autumn day Friday
Thursday Forecast: Another picture perfect Autumn day
Thursday Forecast: Another picture perfect Autumn day
Thursday Forecast: Another picture perfect Autumn day
Thursday Forecast: Another picture perfect Autumn day