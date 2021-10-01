Forecast: Ending the week with more great weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly dry weather lasts through the weekend.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs around 80.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and warm. Lows in the low 60s, high in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

