Chesterfield schools’ to pay $2,500 bonuses to Food & Nutrition Services employees

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools will be paying bonuses up to $2,500 to employees in Food and Nutrition Services for the 2021-2022 school year.

The $2,000 bonus comes with a $500 incentive that was already approved through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.

The incentive will be awarded in five installments of $500 on these dates:

If you were employed on Oct. 1, 2021, the incentive will be on the paycheck issued on Oct. 31, 2021.

If you were employed on Nov. 1, 2021, the incentive will be on the paycheck issued on Nov. 30, 2021.

If you were employed on Jan. 1, 2022, the incentive will be on the paycheck issued on Jan. 31, 2022.

If you were employed on April 1, 2022, the incentive will be on the paycheck issued on April 30, 2022.

If you were employed on May 1, 2022, the incentive will be on the paycheck issued on May 31, 2022.

To receive bonuses, you must be eligible for the following:

Must be a part-time or full-time employee of Food and Nutrition Services

Must be employed on the dates listed below

May not be absent more than two days within the previous month (excluding mandatory quarantine, approved sick leave, bereavement, jury duty and other approved absences).

“We value our Food and Nutrition Services staff members and cannot thank them enough for the time and effort they put into feeding the children of Chesterfield County,” Superintendent Merv Daugherty said. “Children who are hungry cannot focus on academics, so Food and Nutrition Services employees help our students succeed each day. In addition to recognizing ongoing efforts of our current staff members, we hope this incentive will help recruit new people to fill vacancies.”

To apply to join the Food and Nutrition Services team, click here, or call Human Resources at 804-748-1984. Those who need access to a computer can apply from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday in the School Board central office at 9900 Krause Road.

