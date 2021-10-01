Healthcare Pros
Amelia County Public Schools discuss consequences of TikTok challenges

The school district says they will be in contact with the Amelia County Sheriff’s Department if a student participates in one of these challenges.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Amelia County Public Schools is urging parents to talk to their kids about the consequences of TikTok challenges.

One of the recent challenges, which has been banned from TikTok, involves kids vandalizing school property.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. Lori Harper said, “Students may perceive these TikTok challenges as funny or something for which there will be no consequences, when in reality, participation in these challenges may result in permanent school record, retention, expulsion, restitution and a criminal record.”

The school district says they will be in contact with the Amelia County Sheriff’s Department if a student participates in one of these challenges.

