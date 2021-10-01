Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Houston school employee shot by former student, police say

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say an employee at a Houston charter school was shot and wounded by a former student.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says a 25-year-old man surrendered after being surrounded by police at YES Prep Southwest Secondary on Friday.

Police say the man shot a door, then entered the school. They say he then shot a school employee in the back.

The police chief did not identify either person by name.

He said the school employee was taken to a hospital after getting care from police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia
Henrico Police are investigating a domestic-related death on Point Hollow Drive.
Henrico police investigate death of woman found in front yard
A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
Gloria Barba
Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman located
POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization
In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in...
4th year since Las Vegas massacre: ‘Be there for each other’
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub
The Henrico Education Association says teachers are working several hours outside their...
Henrico Education Association: Teachers working past contract hours