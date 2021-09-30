VDOT plans 4-way stop for Chesterfield intersection as parents worry about safety

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is planning to add a 4-way stop to the intersection of Brandermill and Center Pointe Parkways over the next few days as parents voiced their concerns about the safety this intersection.

Parents, including Michelle Lanham and Elizabeth Sewell, say this is a worry for them as they see an increase in traffic with more families dropping off and picking up their kids from schools in Chesterfield County as the districts works to fill more than 100 bus driver vacancies.

“People coming across Brandermill Parkway, the visibility is low because the cars back up,” Sewell said. “There’s so much traffic going into the school at pick up and drop off.”

Lanham worries about the visibility when she approaches one of the two stop signs along Brandermill Parkway.

“There’s a curb where that stop sign is and you have to get your car halfway through the stop sign to see around both ways to the left and to the right,” she said. “It worries me coming to that stop sign because you really have to look to the left and you really have to look to the right, and you really have to go really fast just in case someone is coming.”

Since 2017, the Department of Motor Vehicles report 11 crashes at this intersection.

On Wednesday morning, Lanham says this concern grew when she saw a crash happen in this intersection.

The Chesterfield Police Department said three people, including a juvenile, were hurt and taken to the hospital when a car ran a stop sign heading towards another area school. A spokesperson for the department said this crash was not related to traffic at Tomahawk Creek Middle School.

“I’m worried someone is going to get hurt,” Lanham said. “I don’t want me and my children to be a victim of an accident at this intersection.”

In a statement to NBC12, the Virginia Department of Transportation said they’ve reviewed the intersection several times since Brandermill Parkway was constructed and opened to traffic in 2017.

VDOT listed the changes implemented at this intersection since this time below:

2017:

Installation of oversized stop and stop ahead signs

Installation of flashing lights on the stop ahead signs on Brandermill Parkway to alert drivers to the stop condition

“Cross traffic does not stop” signs on the stop signs to alert drivers to the need to yield to traffic on Center Pointe Parkway

Tree trimming to improve sight lines

2019:

Marked additional lanes with pavement markings on Brandermill Parkway, installed delineators, and relocated stop signs to increase compliance with the stop condition

VDOT also says since the time of these improvements, they have not noted a significant increase in crashes.

However, they say another review of the area is currently in progress, prompted by increased school traffic at this intersection. As a result of this review, VDOT will convert the intersection to a 4-way stop to enhance safety.

VDOT says Chesterfield County Police and Chesterfield County Schools are working together to mitigate the lines happening in all schools during peak school times.

In a statement to NBC12, Chesterfield County sent the following statement:

“County leaders and staff continue to closely monitor traffic challenges at schools countywide, and we appreciate the patience of parents and students as we work through these challenges in cooperation with our Police Department, Chesterfield County Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Transportation. VDOT concluded an evaluation today of the intersection at Center Pointe and Brandermill parkways and has proceeded with work to install a four-way stop. As with any new traffic pattern, we encourage all motorists in the area to be mindful of the new stop pattern, which is expected to take effect early next week. We will continue to work with VDOT and others to effect long-term solutions to traffic congestion near county schools.”

