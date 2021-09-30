Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

United says some workers facing termination got vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines says only about 300 employees face dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, about half the number that the airline reported earlier this week.

United said Thursday that many employees facing termination uploaded their vaccination cards and won’t get fired.

That cuts the number of airline workers facing termination from 593 to 320.

United announced the vaccine requirement in August.

The airline says about 99% of its workers either got vaccinated or applied for a medical or religious exemption.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at...
Police: Witness reports seeing man grab woman, push her into vehicle
Detective Rich Regan
Chesterfield police chief urges everyone to ‘check on one another’ following detective’s death
Lucid Living Wellness Center
‘We Care Grants’ give small businesses shot at earning pandemic recovery grant
A man is charged with attempted murder after police say he hit someone with his car multiple...
Man charged with attempted murder accused of hitting pedestrian with car multiple times

Latest News

A teen was injured in a shooting at a Memphis elementary school Thursday.
Tennessee school shooting: Student victim critical but stable condition
Henrico County Police Department says a woman has died in a domestic-related incident.
Henrico police investigate death of woman
A Henrico mother and grandmother calls 12 On Your Side frustrated with her bank after waiting a...
‘My account was hacked:’ Woman frustrated with delays getting money back from bank
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal