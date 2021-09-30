Thursday Forecast: Another picture perfect Autumn day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful fall weather is in store through the rest of the week

Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly Sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 50s, high in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

