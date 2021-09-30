Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Another picture perfect Autumn day

Low humidity and mid 70s
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful fall weather is in store through the rest of the week

Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly Sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 50s, high in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at...
Police: Witness reports seeing man grab woman, push her into vehicle
Lucid Living Wellness Center
‘We Care Grants’ give small businesses shot at earning pandemic recovery grant
A man is charged with attempted murder after police say he hit someone with his car multiple...
Man charged with attempted murder accused of hitting pedestrian with car multiple times
Detective Rich Regan
Chesterfield police chief urges everyone to ‘check on one another’ following detective’s death

Latest News

Forecast: Picture perfect Autumn weather takes hold
Forecast: Picture perfect Autumn weather takes hold
Forecast: Picture perfect Autumn weather takes hold
Richmond 7-day forecast
Picture perfect Autumn weather takes hold
Richmond 7-day forecast
Picture perfect Autumn weather takes hold.