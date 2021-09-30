Healthcare Pros
Positivity rate in Va. at 8.9% | Over 3,100 new COVID cases reported in Virginia

COVID-19 cases in Va.
COVID-19 cases in Va.(VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 3,100 new cases reported Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 866,776 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Sept. 30, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 3,132 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,750 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,986 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 8.9%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 4,546 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 85,347 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,301,357 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 37,095 cases, 1,124 hospitalizations, 503 deaths
  • Henrico: 32,584 cases, 1,225 hospitalizations, 683 deaths
  • Richmond: 22,679 cases, 907 hospitalizations, 312 deaths
  • Hanover: 10,893 cases, 355 hospitalizations, 186 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,012 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 100 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,843 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

