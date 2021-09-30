Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman reported missing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield say a woman has been reported missing.

Gloria Barba, 24, was last seen on Sept. 29 at 7:45 p.m. Barba is described as a white woman, 5′6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Barba has brown hair and brown eyes and she may be driving a grey, 2017, Ford Fusion with the Virginia license plate: VNP2160.

If you have any information on Barba’s whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.