Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman located

Gloria Barba
Gloria Barba(Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Chesterfield woman has been located.

Gloria Barba, 24, was last seen on Sept. 29 at 7:45 p.m. Barba is described as a white woman, 5′6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Barba has brown hair and brown eyes and she may be driving a grey, 2017, Ford Fusion.

Barba has been located and is safe.

