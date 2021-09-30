Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman located
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a Chesterfield woman has been located.
Gloria Barba, 24, was last seen on Sept. 29 at 7:45 p.m. Barba is described as a white woman, 5′6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Barba has brown hair and brown eyes and she may be driving a grey, 2017, Ford Fusion.
Barba has been located and is safe.
