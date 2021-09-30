Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Plan approved to sell collapsed condo property to UAE outfit

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo, staff with the HistoryMiami Museum work at the site...
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo, staff with the HistoryMiami Museum work at the site of a memorial wall honoring the victims of the nearby deadly building collapse on June 24 that killed 98 people in Surfside, Fla. The museum is working with the city and county to catalog the items and preserve them in an archival bin for safekeeping.(Lynne Sladky | AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A plan to possibly sell the South Florida property where the collapse of a condo building killed 98 people to a United Arab Emirates-based developer has been endorsed by a Florida judge.

Under the plan approved Thursday, the almost 2-acre oceanfront property would be purchased for $120 million in cash by East Oceanside Development.

At the same time, an attorney appointed to manage the interests of the Champlain Towers South will continue to market the property in Surfside.

An auction will be held if competitive bidders emerge willing to pay a higher price.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
Lucid Living Wellness Center
‘We Care Grants’ give small businesses shot at earning pandemic recovery grant
Detective Rich Regan
Chesterfield police chief urges everyone to ‘check on one another’ following detective’s death
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at...
Police: Witness reports seeing man grab woman, push her into vehicle
Gloria Barba
Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman located

Latest News

"Hamilton!" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda gives a curtain speech at the Richard Rodgers Theatre as...
Lin-Manuel Miranda makes adorable ‘absence note’ video for Georgia high schooler
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
A marijuana farm.
As Congress debates following states in legalizing marijuana, youth use is up
FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, a statue stands outside the Boy Scouts of America...
Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan set for vote by abuse claimants
POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each