Petersburg High School closed Friday to in-person learning following social media threat

Petersburg High School
Petersburg High School(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg High School will be closed on Friday for in-person instruction following an alleged threat made on social media.

Petersburg Schools officials said they learned about the alleged threat and alerted police immediately.

“We ask that parents and guardians speak with their students about the consequences of making these types of statements, whether they are speaking to other students or making comments on social media,” the district said.

As a precaution, there will be no in-person learning at Petersburg High School on Friday, Oct. 1. Students will need to sign in to Schoology to complete assignments.

The district said anyone found responsible for making a threat could face criminal charges.

“Please encourage your student not to repost any threat that they find on social media as well. We will work with law enforcement to ensure that we have a safe school,” the division said.

