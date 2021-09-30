News to Know for Sept. 30: Bus driver job fair; Government shutdown; Pregnant women, vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - September is coming to an end! Here’s a look at our top headlines as we head into October!

Picture Perfect Autumn Day! 🍂

Beautiful fall weather is in store through the rest of the week.

Today will be mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

Bus Driver Shortages

School districts across central Virginia have been grappling with not having enough bus drivers to keep up with routes.

Just last week, Richmond Public Schools said they had 11 driver vacancies - four of which they expected to be filled. That announcement led to a delay in preschool transportation - which will now start Oct. 4 and extended day transportation will begin Oct. 11.

(WXIX)

Some school busses have also had to make double backs - meaning they’re going back out and picking up kids after dropping off the first round of students.

Chesterfield County is hosting an upcoming school bus driver job fair. New bus drivers would have a start pay of $20.21 per hour. The job would also include full-time benefits, paid CDL training and drivers would be eligible for over $3,000 in bonuses.

The event is scheduled for Sept. 30 at Manchester Middle School from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. To register, click here.

Vaccinations Ahead Of Fall Festivals

Health officials say Richmond is going in the right direction when it comes to delta variant cases, but are urging caution as the city prepares to welcome thousands of people for two popular upcoming festivals.

This will be the festivals’ first time back in person in two years, and the mayor said organizers have worked with the Health Department to keep things safe.

The 2nd Street Festival is this weekend, followed by the Folk Festival next weekend. The Folk Festival at Brown’s Island is also slated to return in person, which Mayor Stoney hopes can be done safely.

“I feel confident that we can do that, and that’s why we’re here today, encouraging folks if you’re going to attend: Be vaccinated and attend, or arrive and get vaccinated at these events. And, just for another safety barrier, go head and wear a mask. I think if you can do all of those things, I think you can have a safe event.”

Pregnant Women & Vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are pregnant, recently pregnant, who are trying to become pregnant now or who might become pregnant in the future.

During the pandemic, there have been more than 125,000 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in pregnant people, including more than 22,000 hospitalized cases and 161 deaths, the CDC said.

(WBRC)

According to the agency, about 97% of the pregnant people hospitalized with confirmed COVID cases in 2021 were unvaccinated.

As of mid-September, 31% of pregnant people were fully vaccinated before or during their pregnancy, compared to 55.8% of all Americans.

10-Year-Old Dies From COVID

A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.

The family said Teresa Sperry was a fifth-grader at Hillpoint Elementary.

A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week. (NBC via WAVY)

Suffolk’s superintendent sent a letter to families notifying them that counseling services would be available.

WAVY reports that the school district reported 60 new COVID cases between Sept. 20-26, with two being at Sperry’s school.

Government Shutdown

Congress is moving to avert one crisis while putting off another with the Senate poised to approve legislation that would fund the federal government into early December.

The House is expected to approve the measure following the Senate vote Thursday, preventing a partial government shutdown when the new fiscal year begins Friday.

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress who are trying to advance his $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" and pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Democrats were forced to remove a suspension of the federal government’s borrowing limit from the bill at the insistence of Republicans. If the debt limit isn’t raised by Oct. 18, the country would likely face a financial crisis and economic recession says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Republicans say Democrats have the votes to raise the debt ceiling on their own, and Republican leader Mitch McConnell is insisting that they do so.

RRHA Restoration Projects

Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) will be breaking ground on the restoration and revitalization of former RRHA historic properties within the Richmond area.

(wwbt/nbc12)

The following properties will be restored and revitalized:

Richmond Family 1 (Afton, Bainbridge, and Fulton)

Richmond Family 2 (Randolph and Stovall)

The groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting will take place on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. . in the Afton Community located at 2115 Afton Avenue.

For more information about this and other RRHA projects and objectives, contact the RRHA Call Center toll-free at 1(833) 750-RRHA (7742).

Active Shooter Presentation

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a presentation called, ‘Civilian Response to an Active Shooter’. This will be the first presentation in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The presentation has been shown to thousands of residents within the community to help be aware if an active shooter situation occurs.

(WCAX)

The event will take place in the Hanover County Board Room within the Administrative Building on Sept. 30.

Registration will begin at 6 p.m. when the doors open and the event will begin at 7 p.m. Seating will be limited. To register, contact Kitami Newby at kanewby@hanovercounty.gov or by phone at 804-365-6324.

Final Thought

Being happy never goes out of style - Lilly Pulizter

