“Make sure your drugs are not in the background! " Man arrested after drugs appear in sales post on social media

The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the...
The Stone County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri said a bag of meth and a syringe on the coffee in the background of this photo caught their eye when a resident tried to sell a catalytic converter in Marketplace.(Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A southwest Missouri man was arrested after a sales ad placed on social media grabbed the attention of law enforcement.

According to a Facebook post on the Stone County Sheriff’s Office page, one of their residents posted a photo of a catalytic converter for sale on Facebook’s Marketplace.

The problem wasn’t with the man wanting to sell the auto part, but what else was shown in the photo.

The sheriff’s office said, in the background of the photo, a large bag of methamphetamine and a syringe could be seen on the coffee table.

Detectives went to the man’s home with a search warrant and arrested him on Wednesday, September 30.

“You can imagine his surprise!! He still had 48 grams of meth and a pistol that he is forbidden to own,” stated Sheriff Doug Rader on Facebook.

Stone County Sheriff's detectives said they found 48 grams of meth and a pistol when they...
Stone County Sheriff's detectives said they found 48 grams of meth and a pistol when they searched a home in connection with a man trying to sell a catalytic converter on social media.(Source: Stone County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Anyone wanting to purchase the man’s catalytic converters will have to wait. The item is currently not for sale.

Sheriff Rader also advised if you are going to sell anything on social media, “Make sure your drugs are not in the background!”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

