Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Hopewell Food Lion donates thousands of apples to Prince George schools

Several cafeterias are now stocked up with hundreds of nutritious gala apples.
Several cafeterias are now stocked up with hundreds of nutritious gala apples.(Prince George County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell Food Lion donated thousands of gala apples to several Prince George County Public Schools.

Several cafeterias are now stocked up with hundreds of nutritious gala apples.

The donation was part of the store’s “Food Lion Feeds” program, which seeks to give five meals to Feeding America member food banks with specially marked bags of gala apples.

Nearly 4,200 apples were delivered to L.L. Beazley, D.A. Harrison, North, South, and W.A. Walton elementary schools, along with J.E.J. Moore Middle School.

“Our school division is appreciative of Sabrina Glass, the Hopewell Food Lion store’s employees, and their shoppers for making this donation possible,” Ginger Absher, Prince George County Public Schools’ Coordinator of Food and Nutritional Services, said. “These apples will provide our students with even more nutritious options while they are in school. It is wonderful to have such great businesses in our community who want to help support the needs of the children of Prince George County.”

For more information about the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
Lucid Living Wellness Center
‘We Care Grants’ give small businesses shot at earning pandemic recovery grant
Detective Rich Regan
Chesterfield police chief urges everyone to ‘check on one another’ following detective’s death
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at...
Police: Witness reports seeing man grab woman, push her into vehicle
Gloria Barba
Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman located

Latest News

POWERBALL
3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each
Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) broke ground on the restoration and...
RRHA breaks ground on restoring, revitalizing Richmond area properties
80s themed videos promote safe driving for seniors
80s themed videos promote safe driving for seniors
Tis the season to plant bulbs
Tis the season to plant bulbs