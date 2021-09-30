Hopewell Food Lion donates thousands of apples to Prince George schools

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell Food Lion donated thousands of gala apples to several Prince George County Public Schools.

Several cafeterias are now stocked up with hundreds of nutritious gala apples.

The donation was part of the store’s “Food Lion Feeds” program, which seeks to give five meals to Feeding America member food banks with specially marked bags of gala apples.

Nearly 4,200 apples were delivered to L.L. Beazley, D.A. Harrison, North, South, and W.A. Walton elementary schools, along with J.E.J. Moore Middle School.

“Our school division is appreciative of Sabrina Glass, the Hopewell Food Lion store’s employees, and their shoppers for making this donation possible,” Ginger Absher, Prince George County Public Schools’ Coordinator of Food and Nutritional Services, said. “These apples will provide our students with even more nutritious options while they are in school. It is wonderful to have such great businesses in our community who want to help support the needs of the children of Prince George County.”

