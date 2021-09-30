Healthcare Pros
Henrico police investigate death of woman

Henrico County Police Department says a woman has died in a domestic-related incident.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police Department is investigating a woman’s death in a domestic-related incident.

Police responded to the 7800 block of Point Hollow Drive after receiving a call at 9:27 a.m.

The identity of the woman is being withheld while police will notify the next of kin.

This is a developing story.

