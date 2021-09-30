Henrico police investigate death of woman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police Department is investigating a woman’s death in a domestic-related incident.
Police responded to the 7800 block of Point Hollow Drive after receiving a call at 9:27 a.m.
The identity of the woman is being withheld while police will notify the next of kin.
This is a developing story.
Stay tuned to NBC12 for more updates.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.