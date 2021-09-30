Henrico police investigate death of woman found in front yard

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police are investigating a domestic-related death after a woman was found in a front yard.

Police responded to the 7800 block of Point Hollow Drive after receiving a call at 9:27 a.m. Police did not release what kind of call was made.

Limited details about the incident have been released by police, but upon arrival at the home, officers found a woman dead in a front yard.

The identity of the woman is being withheld while police notify the next of kin.

Meanwhile, nearby homeowners said the family who lived in the home had moved in earlier this year.

Henrico County property records show the home was sold on Jan. 29, 2021. A for sale sign is now up in the yard once again.

Neighbors who spoke with NBC12 anonymously, said a mother and son lived in the home, but police have not confirmed that information.

Several homeowners reported they would often see the younger man walking a dog in the neighborhood.

However, on Thursday morning, a handful of neighbors said the man showed up at their front door, asking to be let inside. One person called the situation very unsettling and told the man to leave.

A group of contractors working on a home nearby said they overheard commotion outside and loud voices.

“I saw a woman on her phone outside but didn’t think anything of it,” one man said.

Shortly after, another neighbor reported hearing sirens and then police telling someone to stay inside a car.

A SUV with several dents and dings was towed from the scene. Additionally, tire tracks could be seen in one of the yards along with crime scene spray paint. Police have not said whether a vehicle was involved in the incident.

Thursday’s sight was a vastly different one for neighbors compared to the one in February when a home went up in flames.

Many neighbors described this area as quite and comfortable.

Police said they are not looking for anyone connected to this incident.

A check of the Henrico jail website Thursday evening showed the current homeowner listed on the property records was booked in a Henrico County jail at 4:11 p.m. What he was booked for is unknown due to the error message that pops up on the website.

Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office who will determine a cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

