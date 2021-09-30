Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Hanover Sheriff’s Office seek suspects in catalytic converter theft

Catalytic converter theft
Catalytic converter theft(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects involved in a catalytic converter theft.

On Sept. 1, deputies responded to the 10100 block of Barrett Park Road for a reported larceny of a catalytic converter.

According to a witness, an unknown suspect(s) removed a catalytic converter from one vehicle and attempted to remove a second converter from another vehicle.

Footage captured the two suspects entering the business parking lot. One suspect could be seen tampering with a vehicle while the other one was waiting at the front door of the business.

The suspects are described as one white male and one black male. No suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

