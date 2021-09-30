Healthcare Pros
Groundbreaking held for new basketball courts coming to Broad Rock Sports Complex

The Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities recently completed a master plan for the existing Broad Rock Sports Complex.(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities recently completed a master plan for the existing Broad Rock Sports Complex.

They will now begin the first phase of construction with the installation of new basketball courts for the complex.

The plan was approved by the Planning Commission in Sept. 2019.

Mayor Levar Stoney, along with Parks and Rec, held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning. The complex is a few decades old, and the mayor said it’s overdue for an upgrade.

“It’s great to be here - to celebrate another important step in our development of parks and rec facilities, and another down payment on continued investment in Southside, in south Richmond,” Stoney said.

This first phase also includes fixing some drainage issues in the area.

The overall master plan includes:

  • Indoor baseball facility
  • Indoor aquatics facility
  • Open-air pavilion
  • Outdoor fitness area
  • Pickleball courts
  • Nature Trail

For more information, click here.

