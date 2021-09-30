Class of 2021′s graduation rate surpasses class of 2020 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Despite all of the changes, Virginia’s class of 2021 had a graduation rate that surpassed the class of 2020.

Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said that nine out of 10 students who went into 9th grade during the 2017-2018 school year earned a diploma and graduated from high school within four years.

“In addition to congratulating our 2021 graduates for their perseverance under extraordinary and challenging circumstances, I want to thank the state Board of Education for the emergency guidance it approved last fall that allowed for greater flexibility in the awarding of verified credits toward graduation,” Lane said. “The board’s action — and the emergency waivers I issued last year — ensured that students were not prevented from graduating by pandemic-related factors beyond their control.”

Ninty-three percent of students with the class of 2021 earned a diploma, compared to 92.3% of the class of 2020. The dropout rate was also lower with 4.3%, compared with 5.1% from the previous year.

