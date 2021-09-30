Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi

A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official said Thursday.(Gray News)
By Pat Peterson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A child was shot a Newton Elementary Thursday afternoon.

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick confirmed to WTOK about 4:30 p.m. that it was an accidental discharge from another student’s backpack.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed the shooting, saying the child was airlifted to a trauma center in Jackson.

Pennington was not able to confirm any other details because it’s not his department’s investigation but stressed it is not an active shooter situation.

Newton Police Department and Newton City School District have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
Lucid Living Wellness Center
‘We Care Grants’ give small businesses shot at earning pandemic recovery grant
Detective Rich Regan
Chesterfield police chief urges everyone to ‘check on one another’ following detective’s death
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at...
Police: Witness reports seeing man grab woman, push her into vehicle
Gloria Barba
Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman located

Latest News

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., left, hugs Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., after Bush testifed...
Congressional members share own abortion stories at hearing
Rep. Cori Bush shares her abortion story
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal
The search for Brian Laundrie continues, but investigators are getting a clearer picture of the...
Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case