Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Century Link customers in Buckingham County complain of not having telephone services

Photo of phone wires in Buckingham County.
Photo of phone wires in Buckingham County.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Century Link customers in Buckingham County are raising concerns over not having phone services for days, weeks, and even months.

County Supervisor Jordan Miles says over the past six months nearly 100 different Century Link customers across the county have reported services issues.

He says many of those people expressing concerns need to use their home phones for telehealth services, but cannot.

“Another gentleman called me, he’s on critical care. He lives in another part of the county. He’s a constituent of mine. He needs to have a phone to call his doctor. And for months, two months roughly, he didn’t have a telephone. He needed to drive down to the neighbors house to use her telephone. And that’s unacceptable,” Miles said.

NBC29 did reach out to a Century Link representative for comment but have heard nothing back at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
Lucid Living Wellness Center
‘We Care Grants’ give small businesses shot at earning pandemic recovery grant
Detective Rich Regan
Chesterfield police chief urges everyone to ‘check on one another’ following detective’s death
Gloria Barba
Police: 24-year-old Chesterfield woman located
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at...
Police: Witness reports seeing man grab woman, push her into vehicle

Latest News

Petersburg High School
‘It won’t be tolerated’: Petersburg police believe social media threat is false alarm; high school still closed Friday
A Richmond business owner on the Northside is devastated after finding out a new addition she's...
Richmond leaders say business owner’s parklet project will go forward
Police: Shot fired at vehicle following road rage incident
A Henrico mother and grandmother calls 12 On Your Side frustrated with her bank after waiting a...
‘My account was hacked:’ Woman frustrated with delays getting money back from bank
Parents are voicing their concerns about the intersection of Brandermill and Center Pointe...
VDOT plans 4-way stop for Chesterfield intersection as parents worry about safety