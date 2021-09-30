Healthcare Pros
Candidates continue to spar one day after final debate

Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)(Associated Press)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin continued to spar one day after the final debate in the campaign for Virginia Governor.

They met Tuesday night in an hour-long debate hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.

One exchange that continued to receive attention Wednesday involved legislation that would have required schools to notify parents of sexually-explicit content in their curriculum.

“And the heart of the debate was when Terry McAuliffe looked at the camera and said, ‘I don’t think parents should be telling schools what to teach their children,’” Youngkin said in an interview. “I mean, this is absolutely outrageous.”

“He’s twisting things again,” McAuliffe countered Wednesday evening. “You know if you watched the debate, they were asking about a bill that Steve Landes had that parents could determine what books were being used, and they could prohibit certain books from being taught. That’s what I vetoed as Governor.”

Youngkin spoke with reporters in a series of interviews via Zoom Wednesday morning.

McAuliffe launched a Good Jobs Tour in western Virginia, with events in Roanoke and Blacksburg Wednesday evening. He appeared with local elected leaders including Delegate Chris Hurst, who faces Republican Jason Ballard in his bid for re-election.

