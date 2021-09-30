Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Bermuda gets storm watch as Hurricane Sam swirls in Atlantic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm again Thursday with forecasters predicting a glancing blow to Bermuda as it spins north in the Atlantic Ocean. A tropical storm watch was issued for the island.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sam was centered about 825 miles (1,325 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda and should pass to the east of the island, but storm conditions were expected because tropical storm-force winds extended 150 miles (240 km) from its center.

An Air Force hurricane hunter aircraft measured Sam’s top winds at nearly 145 mph (230 kmh) Thursday morning. Sam’s swells also could cause high surf and dangerous rip currents along U.S. East Coast beaches this weekend.

Tropical Storm Victor formed southwest of the Cape Verde islands, far from land, and was expected to become a minimal hurricane Friday night before dissipating in the central Atlantic Ocean, the hurricane center said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at...
Police: Witness reports seeing man grab woman, push her into vehicle
Lucid Living Wellness Center
‘We Care Grants’ give small businesses shot at earning pandemic recovery grant
A man is charged with attempted murder after police say he hit someone with his car multiple...
Man charged with attempted murder accused of hitting pedestrian with car multiple times
Detective Rich Regan
Chesterfield police chief urges everyone to ‘check on one another’ following detective’s death

Latest News

FILE - This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh....
McRib returning to McDonald’s menu once again
FILE - This undated file photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Sarah Everard. Wayne...
London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman
Chesterfield County set to host school bus driver job fair
Chesterfield County set to host school bus driver job fair
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress trying to stave off partial government shutdown
Nevaeh Allen
GRAPHIC: New details describe moments before Nevaeh Allen’s death