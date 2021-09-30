Healthcare Pros
Another child dies of COVID in Virginia

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - Another child under the age of 10 died of COVID-19 in Virginia, NBC affiliate WAVY reports.

The child who died was in the Eastern health region, VDH told WAVY. Additional details were not released to protect the privacy of the child and family.

This comes the day after WAVY reported the death of 10-year-old Teresa Sperry, whose family said she died of COVID.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting that five children under the age of 10 have died of COVID, while eight children ages 10-19 have died of the virus.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

