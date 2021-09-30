3 Powerball ticket purchases in Virginia worth $50,000 each

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three people in Virginia are now $50,000 richer after purchasing the tickets during the Powerball drawing.

In total, more than 37,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes during the Wednesday drawing.

The big winners brought their tickets from the following locations:

Harris Teeter, located at 19350 Winmeade Drive in Leesburg

Vienna Shell, located at 252 Maple Avenue in Vienna

Kenbridge Market Express, located at 216 South Broad Street in Kenbridge

Wednesday’s Powerball combination was 2-7-11-17-32, and the Powerball number was 11.

Since no ticket purchases around the country matched all numbers to win the jackpot, Saturday’s estimated total is $620 million.

