Wednesday Forecast: Picture perfect Autumn weather takes hold.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Beautiful fall weather is in store through the rest of the week

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s, high around 80. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

