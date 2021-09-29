Healthcare Pros
WATCH: Florida man captures gator in garbage can

By Mykal Vincent and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WVUE/Gray News) – A man in Florida took matters into his own hands when he found an alligator roaming around his property.

WVUE reports Army veteran Abdul Gene Malik posted a video on social media of his daring alligator capture.

His trap of choice? A large black garbage bin.

With nerves of steel, you can hear Malik say, “I got kids to protect,” as he slowly pushes back the gator with the trash can.

The gator stood its ground, however, refusing to simply crawl inside and instead hissed and chomped at the plastic receptacle.

By a stroke of luck or genius, the lid of the can swings down, hitting the gator on the head, stunning it long enough for Malik to charge with the bin and wrangle the gator inside.

He scoops it upright, tail thrashing about, and closes the lid on it nonchalantly as if he didn’t just capture a gator in a trash can.

The video ends as Malik is seen wheeling the canned gator down a grassy hill where it scurries into nearby bushes.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

