VSU requires proof of vaccination at all athletic events on campus | Metro-area university policies differ

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University is taking their COVID protocols one step further: requiring proof of vaccination from all visitors at Rogers Stadium and other campus athletic events.

The new guideline is effective immediately and is part of an effort to safeguard the health and wellness of the campus community and the public.

While students learned virtually for the majority of last year, thousands are back on campus this year trying to return to normal.

“Usually I stay around my group of friends so I wouldn’t be around a lot of crowded areas, but when I am, everyone is vaccinated or they have a mask on,” said Davionne Anderson, a student.

Now that same standard will apply to anyone going to sporting events on campus.

“It’s really important that we try to safeguard the well-being of our students, our faculty, and our staff on campus,” said Peggy Davis, VSU Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “As well as our campus community and individuals who are coming to campus.”

Currently, VSU has an infection rate below 1%. The proof of vaccination requirement is another way of keeping COVID off-campus.

“I feel like it was a good choice,” said VSU student Stanley Fields. “Extra reassurance for parents and everybody to make sure everyone is safe.”

“Our goal is to maintain or even reduce our already low positivity rate in an effort to eradicate the virus on campus altogether,” Davis added.

Meanwhile, VSU is not the only university to enact this measure.

Earlier this month, Virginia Union University (VUU) in Richmond announced a proof of vaccination for athletic events on campus.

Everyone attending athletic events on the campus of Virginia Union University will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask. Posted by Virginia Union University Athletics on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

As for Virginia Commonwealth University, a spokesman said it is not pursuing that course of action at this time.

Messages to the University of Richmond were not immediately returned.

While not everyone will like the move by VSU, leaders said it is all about keeping everyone safe.

“At the end of the day, it’s our campus, so they’re just going to have to deal with it,” said student Avyonne Cobbs.

The proof of vaccination applies to all attendees 18 years or older.

“Proof of vaccination includes an official COVID-19 vaccine card or overall vaccination records, along with picture identification. Valid picture identification includes government-issued driver’s licenses, identification cards or Virginia State University issued Vaccine Passports,” VSU said.

Guests will also be required to wear masks in all outdoor spaces, except when actively eating or drinking.

The new guidelines will be enforced at all athletic events, including the upcoming homecoming game.

