Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

VSU requires proof of vaccination at all athletic events on campus | Metro-area university policies differ

Virginia State University in Ettrick.
Virginia State University in Ettrick.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Karina Bolster
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University is taking their COVID protocols one step further: requiring proof of vaccination from all visitors at Rogers Stadium and other campus athletic events.

The new guideline is effective immediately and is part of an effort to safeguard the health and wellness of the campus community and the public.

While students learned virtually for the majority of last year, thousands are back on campus this year trying to return to normal.

“Usually I stay around my group of friends so I wouldn’t be around a lot of crowded areas, but when I am, everyone is vaccinated or they have a mask on,” said Davionne Anderson, a student.

Now that same standard will apply to anyone going to sporting events on campus.

“It’s really important that we try to safeguard the well-being of our students, our faculty, and our staff on campus,” said Peggy Davis, VSU Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics. “As well as our campus community and individuals who are coming to campus.”

Currently, VSU has an infection rate below 1%. The proof of vaccination requirement is another way of keeping COVID off-campus.

“I feel like it was a good choice,” said VSU student Stanley Fields. “Extra reassurance for parents and everybody to make sure everyone is safe.”

“Our goal is to maintain or even reduce our already low positivity rate in an effort to eradicate the virus on campus altogether,” Davis added.

Meanwhile, VSU is not the only university to enact this measure.

Earlier this month, Virginia Union University (VUU) in Richmond announced a proof of vaccination for athletic events on campus.

Everyone attending athletic events on the campus of Virginia Union University will be required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

Posted by Virginia Union University Athletics on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

As for Virginia Commonwealth University, a spokesman said it is not pursuing that course of action at this time.

Messages to the University of Richmond were not immediately returned.

While not everyone will like the move by VSU, leaders said it is all about keeping everyone safe.

“At the end of the day, it’s our campus, so they’re just going to have to deal with it,” said student Avyonne Cobbs.

The proof of vaccination applies to all attendees 18 years or older.

“Proof of vaccination includes an official COVID-19 vaccine card or overall vaccination records, along with picture identification. Valid picture identification includes government-issued driver’s licenses, identification cards or Virginia State University issued Vaccine Passports,” VSU said.

Guests will also be required to wear masks in all outdoor spaces, except when actively eating or drinking.

The new guidelines will be enforced at all athletic events, including the upcoming homecoming game.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in...
Man suspected of crashing near Fort Lee gate in custody
According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the...
Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school
Police continue to investigate this incident.
Person shot at while driving in Chesterfield
The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County...
Bed of dump truck becomes stuck under I-95 overpass in Stafford Co.
A man is charged with attempted murder after police say he hit someone with his car multiple...
Man charged with attempted murder accused of hitting pedestrian with car multiple times

Latest News

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration, the...
Piedmont and Crater Health Districts offering Pfizer booster vaccines
COVID vaccines
Richmond, Henrico health districts to hold vaccination, testing clinics this week
A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
new cases
Over 3,100 new COVID-19 cases reported; Testing positivity rate drops again