Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce highlights small businesses during Hispanic Heritage Month

By Desiree Montilla
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 until Oct. 15, the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is highlighting the culture, work and growth of Hispanic and Latino communities in the Richmond area.

Michel Zajur, founder and president of the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the philosophy for the organization started with his family’s restaurant.

“When I came here many years ago from Mexico, there was no resources. I’m very thankful to an uncle that lived here in the United States that helped my parents establish their first business and really help them,” he said. “That’s what the chamber is about. It’s important that we help people up the ladder. It’s important that we give back.”

Zajur said this inspiration continues with the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, as they see the Hispanic population growing in the Richmond area.

“The Hispanic community is in every thread of our economy, especially the growing population here in Virginia,” he said.

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Zajur said they commemorate this time with several in-person and online events.

Zajur also said they are spotlighting restaurants during their event called, “Restaurante Week,” which will highlight small restaurants sharing their culture and traditions throughout the community.

Zajur also said this is time to also rally support behind these businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic left many closing their doors.

The Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is lending a helping hand to businesses by providing them the resources they need to stay in business.

“We helped start 33 businesses during COVID and helped lots and lots get loans,” he said. “Some of the stuff we do is walking them through the processes of how they can stay in business. A lot of businesses we help go online. A lot of businesses have not made that pivot point to market their business or sell online.”

Lalo’s Cocina will be one of the many restaurants the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be spotlighting during their “Restaurante Week.”

Jacqueline Macias, one of the managers of Lalo’s Cocina, said the community has helped them keep their doors open throughout the pandemic.

“Other than just learning about our heritage, they learn about somebody who is Hispanic who is being raised here as well,” she said.

To learn more about the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and their Hispanic Heritage Month events, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in...
Man suspected of crashing near Fort Lee gate in custody
According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the...
Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school
Police continue to investigate this incident.
Person shot at while driving in Chesterfield
The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County...
Bed of dump truck becomes stuck under I-95 overpass in Stafford Co.
A man is charged with attempted murder after police say he hit someone with his car multiple...
Man charged with attempted murder accused of hitting pedestrian with car multiple times

Latest News

Crews work to remove one of the country's largest remaining monuments to the Confederacy, a...
Court asked to reconsider allowing Lee statue removal
Mayor Stoney urging vaccinations as fall festivals return
Mayor Stoney urging vaccinations as fall festivals return
VSU requires proof of vaccination at all athletic events on campus | Metro-area university...
VSU requires proof of vaccination at all athletic events on campus | Metro-area university policies differ
Hispanic Heritage Month: Helping small businesses during the pandemic
Hispanic Heritage Month: Helping small businesses during the pandemic