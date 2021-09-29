Virginia city to prevent litter with plastic bag fee

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Fredericksburg City Council approved a mandate they hope will prevent litter.

There will now be a five-cent fee on disposable plastic bags provided at grocery stores, convenience stores and drugstores.

Revenue from this effort will be used for city programs to reduce litter and pollution, and education efforts for a sustainable environment.

Free reusable bags will be provided for those in state and federal food assistance programs including SNAP and WIC.

The fee would not apply to bags used for items including ice cream, meat and fish.

