VEC hosting three-day ‘Hiring Blitz’ in Petersburg

Some job offers will be made on the spot
The VEC is helping people connect with potential employers through a three-day event in...
The VEC is helping people connect with potential employers through a three-day event in Petersburg.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission is helping people in Petersburg connect directly with their potential employers.

The commission is in the middle of a three day ‘Hiring Blitz’ job fair, where job seekers can meet with company representatives in person or virtually.

You can join one of the three events:

  • Petersburg Back2Work on the Spot Hiring Blitz: September 28, 2021- 9:00 am-5:00 pm at the Peterburg Public Library
  • Petersburg Back2Work on the Spot Hiring Blitz Interviews & Onboarding: September 29 , 2021 -9:00 am-5:00 pm at the Petersburg Public Library
  • Virtual Petersburg Back2Work on the Spot Hiring Blitz– September 30, 2021-9:00 am-2:00 pm

You do have to sign up ahead of time using this link. Participants must also register for Virginia Employment Services prior to the event.

If you can’t make it to any of the job fairs, you can still visit the VEC’s website to find more services offered to job seekers or job openings near you.

