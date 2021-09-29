Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Rare orange lobster saved from being a meal

By Michael Doudna
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Az. (KPNX) – A flashy orange color gave a lobster a second lease on life. The crustacean is extremely rare and has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.

Carl Murray, the executive chef at Nobu Japanese restaurant, says he goes through about 100 lobsters in a week.

It was a normal shift for Murray, slicing up fine delicacies at the upscale restaurant until one particular lobster caught his eye.

“It was bright orange,” Murray recalled. “So, we were like, “OK, let’s take this one and put it aside.”

The restaurant named their new friend Matzo and called the aquarium to learn more.

Paige Hundley with Odysea Aquarium could barely believe what she saw because these orange-colored lobsters are rare.

Hundley has never seen one like this.

“It’s strange, to say the least,” she said. “You definitely question if it is truly an orange lobster.”

Since then, the restaurant has donated the lobster to the aquarium.

Soon, the lucky-colored crustacean will get her own spot in the desert oasis at the aquarium where she will be able to shine without fear of becoming caught or cooked.

Copyright 2021 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in...
Man suspected of crashing near Fort Lee gate in custody
According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the...
Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school
Police continue to investigate this incident.
Person shot at while driving in Chesterfield
The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County...
Bed of dump truck becomes stuck under I-95 overpass in Stafford Co.
The victim, a woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police investigate woman shot in Petersburg

Latest News

A couple got married on the border of the United States and Canada.
Couple exchange vows at US-Canada border because of travel restrictions
An orange lobster is extremely rare and has a mutation that happens once out of 30 million cases.
Extremely rare, orange lobster saved from being a meal
A man is charged with attempted murder after police say he hit someone with his car multiple...
Man charged with attempted murder accused of hitting pedestrian with car multiple times
In this Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, photo Bronwyn Russell poses for a photo at her home in Des...
AP-NORC poll: Virus fears linger for vaccinated older adults