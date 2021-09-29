Healthcare Pros
Police: Witness reports seeing man grab woman, push her into vehicle

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a witness told them she saw a man grab a woman and push her into his vehicle.

Police said the incident happened in the 2400 block of West Hundred Road at about 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

A witness, who was driving east on West Hundred Road in the area of the Sunoco gas station, saw the vehicle in front of her abruptly turn into a parking lot.

“The witness reported that she saw a man exit the vehicle, grab a female who was walking on the sidewalk and push her into his vehicle,” police said.

The witness was unable to avoid merging onto the interstate but turned around to look for the vehicle, which is described as a white, four-door sedan.

The man was described as white, possibly Hispanic, with a heavy build. The woman was described as possibly Hispanic or Asian, with black hair and wearing a green shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

