Police remove Civil War-era canister from under bridge

Chesterfield, Richmond and Virginia State Police were all on scene.
Chesterfield, Richmond and Virginia State Police were all on scene.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple police departments worked to remove a Civil War-era canister from underneath a bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The canister was under the bridge on Walmsley Boulevard.

The road was closed for a period of time and has now reopened.

Chesterfield, Richmond and Virginia State Police were all on scene.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

