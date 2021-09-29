Police remove Civil War-era canister from under bridge

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple police departments worked to remove a Civil War-era canister from underneath a bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The canister was under the bridge on Walmsley Boulevard.

The road was closed for a period of time and has now reopened.

Chesterfield, Richmond and Virginia State Police were all on scene.

What’s happening??? No worries; we’re working with RPD and VSP to remove a Civil War era canister from underneath the bridge in Walmsley. Road is now open! pic.twitter.com/92O8EKFxYK — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) September 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.