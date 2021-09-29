Police remove Civil War-era canister from under bridge
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple police departments worked to remove a Civil War-era canister from underneath a bridge on Wednesday afternoon.
The canister was under the bridge on Walmsley Boulevard.
The road was closed for a period of time and has now reopened.
Chesterfield, Richmond and Virginia State Police were all on scene.
