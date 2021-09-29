Healthcare Pros
Police investigate armed robbery at Hopewell business

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 5:45 a.m.

The caller said the suspect went approached as they opened the business, showed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the registers.

The clerk complied with all the demands, and the suspect ran.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Shawn Grant at (804) 541-2284 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.

