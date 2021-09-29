Police investigate armed robbery at Hopewell business

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of West Broadway around 5:45 a.m.

The caller said the suspect went approached as they opened the business, showed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the registers.

The clerk complied with all the demands, and the suspect ran.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Shawn Grant at (804) 541-2284 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.