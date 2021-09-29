Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Piedmont and Crater Health Districts offering Pfizer booster vaccines

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration, the...
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration, the Crater and Piedmont Health Districts will now offer booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.(Mary Green)
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration, the Crater and Piedmont Health Districts will now offer booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The CDC recommends certain individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster dose at least six months after their second dose.

Individuals eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose include:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings
  • People ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions
  • People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions
  • People ages 18-49 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

The Piedmont Health District will be providing a vaccination clinic on Oct. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department located at 318 Church Street - walks-ups are permitted.

The health district also requires those interested in the booster dose to bring their vaccine card to confirm vaccination status.

To register in advance click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in...
Man suspected of crashing near Fort Lee gate in custody
According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the...
Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school
Police continue to investigate this incident.
Person shot at while driving in Chesterfield
The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County...
Bed of dump truck becomes stuck under I-95 overpass in Stafford Co.
A man is charged with attempted murder after police say he hit someone with his car multiple...
Man charged with attempted murder accused of hitting pedestrian with car multiple times

Latest News

Virginia State University in Ettrick.
VSU requires proof of vaccination at all athletic events on campus | Metro-area university policies differ
COVID vaccines
Richmond, Henrico health districts to hold vaccination, testing clinics this week
A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
new cases
Over 3,100 new COVID-19 cases reported; Testing positivity rate drops again