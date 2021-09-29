Piedmont and Crater Health Districts offering Pfizer booster vaccines

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration, the Crater and Piedmont Health Districts will now offer booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The CDC recommends certain individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine can receive a booster dose at least six months after their second dose.

Individuals eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose include:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

People ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions

People ages 18-49 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

The Piedmont Health District will be providing a vaccination clinic on Oct. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department located at 318 Church Street - walks-ups are permitted.

The health district also requires those interested in the booster dose to bring their vaccine card to confirm vaccination status.

To register in advance click here.

