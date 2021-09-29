Petito case raising awareness for finding more missing people

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gabby’s Petito’s family spoke for the first time since their daughter’s funeral Tuesday afternoon, thanking law enforcement and acknowledging the power of social media in finding missing people.

“I want to ask everyone to help all the people that are missing,” said Joseph Petito, Gabby’s father. “It’s on all of you, everyone in this room to do that. And if you don’t do that for other people that are missing that’s a shame. Because it’s not just Gabby that deserves that, so look to yourselves and ask why that’s not being done.”

Thankfully, there are organizations in place that devote all their attention to finding missing people and helping families through the process.

“We want to thank The AWARE Foundation, and we help the missing for putting her poster out there it reached over two million people within 48 hours,” mentioned Nicole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother.

Kenny Jarels, president of The AWARE foundation here in Roanoke, says they treat all missing people the same, but can’t explain why some get more attention than others. Jarels says he’s always hoping for the best ending, for someone’s loved one to return home safely.

“I wish we got two million viewers for all of our flyers but we don’t. But I do think with this type of awareness that Gabby brought, I do think a lot of local law enforcement agencies are going back now and looking at some of these cases from a different angle,” said Jarels.

Bryan Saunders, Chief of Search and Rescue Programs for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, tells us there are approximately 650 people currently missing in the commonwealth of Virginia, and more than half of them are children. That number includes runaways and abductions.

Saunders says search and rescue efforts can depend on many factors, including the circumstances of a person’s case and the locality they go missing in.

After a local law enforcement agency requests their help, the department then sends search and rescue teams and scent-tracking canines to an area.

Saunders says this often happens to help smaller police departments, with landscapes that need more men on the ground.

“They typically call us for the emergent-type missions. Those are when the subject has been missing for four to six hours and we need our resources to come in and help us locate that subject because the situation is life-threatening,” says Saunders, who talks about how important it is for families to get law enforcement involved immediately, and not to be embarrassed. Time is precious.

“We’d rather be called and not needed than needed and not called,” explains Saunders. “The quicker they call 9-1-1, the quicker folks get on the ground and the quicker we can find their loved one,” says Saunders.

The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services published the Missing Person Family Resource Guide, with helpful steps for parents and other members searching for their loved one.

Below is an excerpt of instructions if someone you know goes missing:

Call law enforcement immediately if your child goes missing. Do not delay contacting the police to file a report when any family member, regardless of age, goes missing. This is especially important if there are any health issues, disabilities, impairments, medication requirements, etc. There is no waiting period to file a missing report for any person in Virginia. • Be prepared to provide a description of the missing person, what they were wearing, and what vehicle they may have been travelling in and/or who they may be with or last seen with. • Ask law enforcement if the situation meets Amber Alert, Senior Alert, or the Endangered Missing Child Media Alert criteria. • Ask law enforcement if the situation requires a search effort and, if so, whether search and rescue resources have been requested or deployed. • Avoid going into the missing person’s room or area(s) they spend the most time. Secure these areas and their personal belongings until law enforcement provides further direction. Below is a list of some items of importance: 1. Items such as a hairbrush, a toothbrush, or undergarments in the event that investigators may need to undertake DNA analysis. Items such as shoes, socks or undergarments in the event investigators need to have scent articles. 2. Any electronic equipment such as a cell phone and/or computer. Cell phone provider; Recent activity on social sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, etc.; Do not try to search devices yourself. Allow law enforcement to retrieve information on devices and social media. 3. Any personal documents such as banking statements, credit card statements and life insurance policy. 4. Any written material such as a journal. • When you have finished filing the missing person’s report, ask that law enforcement get back to you with the missing person’s FBI National Crime Information Center (NCIC) Missing Person file number and the contact information for the investigator in charge of the file. • Request the name and contact information for the law enforcement liaison who can explain law enforcement efforts and work with the family to uncover any additional information useful to the investigation. This may be a different person than the investigator in charge. Find out the name and contact information for the backup law enforcement person when the primary is not available. • Law enforcement should request that a family volunteer or a family spokesperson be a liaison to communicate with investigators. This simplifies the relationship as law enforcement will be able to update one person with respect to the investigation and will know who to contact when information is needed from the family. Talk with your family and close friends about who will be your family’s contact person with the police. If the members of your family are feeling overwhelmed you may decide that a close friend should be the contact person. • To make things more manageable, start a log or journal. Include all information about the missing person’s case in the journal. ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATIONS IF YOUR CHILD IS MISSING • After contacting law enforcement, call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) 24 hour hotline at 1-800-THE-LOST. NCMEC may offer a case management team to work directly with your family and the law enforcement agency investigating your case. This may include technical assistance, poster creation and dissemination, and family peer support resources and referrals. • Provide investigator with any information regarding custody or visitation issues and provide a copy of the custody order if a family abduction is suspected.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.