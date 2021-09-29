Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 3,100 new COVID-19 cases reported; Testing positivity rate drops again

new cases
new cases(Virginia Department of Health)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia Wednesday, but the testing positivity rate dropped again as well.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 863,644 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Sept. 29, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. On Tuesday, 3,151 of the cases were newly reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,696 deaths have been reported; 49 more than what was reported Monday.

Currently, there are 2,033 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests - 78 less than the day before. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate dropped to 9% from 9.1% Tuesday.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate.

There are a total of 4,527 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 84,872 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,272,498 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 36,975 cases, 1,124 hospitalizations, 502 deaths
  • Henrico: 32,493 cases, 1,225 hospitalizations, 681 deaths
  • Richmond: 22,544 cases, 907 hospitalizations, 306 deaths
  • Hanover: 10,860 cases, 355 hospitalizations, 186 deaths
  • Petersburg: 4,984 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 100 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,840 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in...
Man suspected of crashing near Fort Lee gate in custody
According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the...
Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school
Police continue to investigate this incident.
Person shot at while driving in Chesterfield
The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County...
Bed of dump truck becomes stuck under I-95 overpass in Stafford Co.
McAuliffe, Youngkin met for first debate on eve of early voting
McAuliffe, Youngkin meet for final debate in northern Virginia, more than a month before Election Day

Latest News

A 10-year-old girl’s family told NBC affiliate WAVY that the girl died of COVID this week.
Family: 10-year-old Virginia girl dies of COVID
In this Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, photo Bronwyn Russell poses for a photo at her home in Des...
AP-NORC poll: Virus fears linger for vaccinated older adults
Health experts expect the FDA to make a decision on boosters for the general population in the...
Understanding ‘long COVID’: Some patients still experience symptoms months later
The Richmond-Henrico Health District started administering Pfizer booster shot to those who are...
Richmond-Henrico Health District administers Pfizer booster shots