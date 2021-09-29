Over 3,100 new COVID-19 cases reported; Testing positivity rate drops again

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia Wednesday, but the testing positivity rate dropped again as well.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 863,644 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Sept. 29, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. On Tuesday, 3,151 of the cases were newly reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 12,696 deaths have been reported; 49 more than what was reported Monday.

Currently, there are 2,033 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests - 78 less than the day before. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate dropped to 9% from 9.1% Tuesday.

There are a total of 4,527 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 84,872 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,272,498 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 36,975 cases, 1,124 hospitalizations, 502 deaths

Henrico: 32,493 cases, 1,225 hospitalizations, 681 deaths

Richmond: 22,544 cases, 907 hospitalizations, 306 deaths

Hanover: 10,860 cases, 355 hospitalizations, 186 deaths

Petersburg: 4,984 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 100 deaths

Goochland: 1,840 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 28 deaths

