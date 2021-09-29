Oct. 3-9 is fire safety week in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Fire safety awareness week will begin Oct. 3-9 in Henrico.

The Division of Fire will be providing smoke alarm assistance to those who need it, by ensuring a home has one working alarm on each level.

Smoke alarm checks and installations will occur during regular business hours between 8:30 - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To submit a request for smoke alarm assistance, click here.

