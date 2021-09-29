New basketball courts coming to Broad Rock Sports Complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities recently completed a master plan for the existing Broad Rock Sports Complex.

They will now begin the first phase of construction with the installation of new basketball courts for the complex.

The plan was approved by the Planning Commission in Sept. 2019.

The ground breaking will occur Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. on 4801 Old Warwick Road.

