Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

New basketball courts coming to Broad Rock Sports Complex

The Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities recently completed a master plan...
The Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities recently completed a master plan for the existing Broad Rock Sports Complex.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Joi Bass
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities recently completed a master plan for the existing Broad Rock Sports Complex.

They will now begin the first phase of construction with the installation of new basketball courts for the complex.

The plan was approved by the Planning Commission in Sept. 2019.

The ground breaking will occur Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. on 4801 Old Warwick Road.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A sign marks one of the entrances of the U.S. Army base Fort Lee Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in...
Man suspected of crashing near Fort Lee gate in custody
According to police, MLK Middle School in Richmond went on lockdown around 8:15 a.m. for the...
Gun scare leads to lockdown at Richmond middle school
Police continue to investigate this incident.
Person shot at while driving in Chesterfield
The bed of a dump truck became stuck underneath an overpass on Interstate 95 in Stafford County...
Bed of dump truck becomes stuck under I-95 overpass in Stafford Co.
The victim, a woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police investigate woman shot in Petersburg

Latest News

There will now be a five-cent fee on disposable plastic bags provided at grocery stores,...
Virginia city to prevent litter with plastic bag fee
School districts across central Virginia have been grappling with not having enough bus drivers...
Central Virginia school districts grapple with bus driver shortage
A man is charged with attempted murder after police say he hit someone with his car multiple...
Man charged with attempted murder accused of hitting pedestrian with car multiple times
McAuliffe, Youngkin met for first debate on eve of early voting
McAuliffe, Youngkin meet for final debate in northern Virginia, more than a month before Election Day