McAuliffe, Youngkin meet for final debate in northern Virginia, more than a month before Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An exchange of jabs and ideas unfolded between the Democrat and Republican running for Virginia Governor.

Right out of the gate, Glenn Youngkin was pressed on vaccine mandates and why he opposes them for COVID-19, but not other childhood shots like measles.

“Those vaccines can be mandatory. I do believe the COVID vaccine is one that everyone should get, but we shouldn’t mandate it,” said Youngkin, (R) candidate for Virginia Governor.

Terry McAuliffe supports the COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates. The former governor was challenged on changing his mind on ending qualified immunity for police, which is a sticking point among state Democrats who are in full control.

“I have always said any law officer is out acting in good faith, doing their job, they will have the full protection of The Commonwealth of Virginia. But if there is a law enforcement officer who breaks the law, they get zero protection,” said Terry McAuliffe, (D) candidate for Virginia Governor.

The two also made their pitches on curbing rising crime concerns, and making it very clear how far apart they are on abortion rights. McAuliffe touting his efforts to keep planned parenthood clinics open while governor.

“Glenn Youngkin is in the extreme,” said McAuliffe.

Youngkin says no to abortions, except in certain cases.

“You want to be the abortion governor. Let’s be clear,” said Youngkin.

At one point during the event in Northern Virginia, third-party candidate, Princess Blanding, made her voice heard by interrupting the very debate she was excluded from. Blanding is on the ballot as an independent.

The race for governor is competitive as the top candidates are spending millions of dollars in political ads. But the temperature in Washington is also playing a role in Virginia politics. Youngkin was asked if Republican members of Congress should vote for the president’s $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill.

“I believe there is good future in the infrastructure bill. I look forward to those funds coming to Virginia and putting them to work,” said Youngkin.

McAuliffe says the current bill’s price tag is too high.

“Here’s my message to Congress: I’m really sick and tired of all of them,” said McAuliffe.

McAuliffe, who ran for president in 2020, committed to finishing his term as governor, if elected. Youngkin said he would support former president Donald Trump, should he be the Republican nominee in 2024.

